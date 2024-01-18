Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Watch

Watch the moment Keira star Blake Cattle makes a century at the Bradman Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 18 2024 - 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Cattle (inset), who plays for Keira in the Cricket Illawarra competition, won the Nathan Lyon medal at the recent Bradman Cup. Picture by Robert Peet
Blake Cattle (inset), who plays for Keira in the Cricket Illawarra competition, won the Nathan Lyon medal at the recent Bradman Cup. Picture by Robert Peet

Keira Cricket Club superstar Blake Cattle has a bright future ahead of him after shining at the recent Bradman Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra talents guide NSW under-21s men's side to silver success
The NSW under-21s men's indoor hocket team celebrates with their silver medals in Canberra. Picture - Hockey NSW
The tournament now continues with the under-15s championships.
Tony de Souza
No comments
Watch the moment Keira star Blake Cattle makes a century at the Bradman Cup
Blake Cattle (inset), who plays for Keira in the Cricket Illawarra competition, won the Nathan Lyon medal at the recent Bradman Cup. Picture by Robert Peet
The 15-year-old won the Nathan Lyon medal.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Froling, Robinson hand over the keys to Hawks half-court hero
Hawks stars Justin Robinson and Sam Froling help City Motors Group managing director Scott Wakeling hand over the keys to a GWM Ora to diehard fan Tim Henderson. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks take on Cairns in Wollongong on Thursday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.