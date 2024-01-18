Watch the moment Keira star Blake Cattle makes a century at the Bradman Cup

Keira Cricket Club superstar Blake Cattle has a bright future ahead of him after shining at the recent Bradman Cup.
The 15-year-old admitted he didn't play his best cricket at the Cup on the first couple of days, but he certainly made up for lost time.
The Bradman Cup is an annual U16 tournament with each country zone represented in the state. In the end, Greater Illawarra finished third.
Cattle was awarded the inaugural Nathan Lyon medal as player of the tournament. A 123 not out to guide Greater Illawarra to a winning total was the highlight.
"I felt pretty good when I was walking out to bat," Cattle said.
"Not really that nervous, just feeling pretty confident. Once I faced a few balls I started to find the middle a bit better."
The Keira star caught the eyes of those watching at the tournament with him being awarded the Nathan Lyon medal.
"[Winning the medal] was probably one of my goals for the Bradman Cup. And also getting it a year young was really good."
Cattle will return to action in the local Cricket Illawarra competition this weekend against Wollongong.
In club cricket, he has a pretty impressive bowling average with nine wickets at 10.44. For 15 years of age, it's not a bad effort.
"I'm enjoying my cricket. It's really good getting more experience playing first grade for Keira first grade and then I've also got the Sydney Comps which is a really good competition."
Cattle's form comes off the back of fellow South Coast superstars Blake Mackrell and Kasey Barton winning the U17 national championships in Ballarat.
Mackrell in particular had a tournament to remember, claiming player and bowler of the championship awards. They were part of the winning NSW Country team.
