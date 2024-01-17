A Warilla family home that's been in the same ownership for more than 50 years is due to go under the hammer next month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Sitting on 600 square metres, the four-bedroom home is located at 33 Veronica Street, Warilla.
The home has a price guide of $990,000, and is due to be auctioned on February 5.
The single-level home features an open plan kitchen/dining/living space with a slow combustion wood fire, and also includes an oversized detached garage complete with full bathroom at the rear of the block, ideal for easy conversion to self-contained accommodation.
It's also a short walk to the sand at Windang Bay, and close to Warilla Grove shopping centre.
The home was bought in 1968-69 by the late Frank and Maria Sabato, for the sum of $16,000.
One of their children, Eric, is the executor of the estate after his parents' passing, and lived in the home for many years with his parents and siblings.
"It used to be just a small cottage home... It's been extended and renovated over the years," he said.
"Dad slowly did a lot of work on it; it was a real labour of love.
"Mum and Dad loved that it was close to the shops and the beach, and it was close to family."
Eric, who lives in Warrawong and said it would be sad to part with the home, also has fond memories of his mother's Italian-style cooking in the home.
"Mum loved the kitchen," he said.
"I love the house; it's close to the beach and facilities. There's a lot of memories."
Selling agent, Cristian Carvana from The Agency Illawarra said there had been early interest in the home, with prospective buyers expected to be looking at a mix of options, including knockdown-rebuild, renovation or development opportunities.
"It's a good, flat block, walking distance to Warilla Beach, close to Warilla Grove - it's a good opportunity," he said.
According to CoreLogic, the median sales price of houses in Warilla is $715,000.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.