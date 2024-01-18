Cross-code cooperation sees Battle of the Countries find a home

When tournament coordinator Rod Broad went looking for a venue to host the Battle of the Countries rugby league carnival, he wasn't expecting a lot of love from a rival code.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Ultimately, it's what he found in the Wollongong Vikings Rugby club that will host days one and two of the three-day event starting Friday, the sixth running of the annual tournament.
Having held the carnival at various Illawarra venues in recent years, Broad said it's been refreshing to experience Vikings' support for an event that's as much about community as it is rugby league.
"It's been a really nice experience," Broad said.
"I think we can get wrapped up in our own codes sometimes and since ringing them up and it's been so easy. They just said 'we want to support your community and rugby league'.
"I was a little bit taken aback thinking 'what club would want to support another code? I don't know, people like this' but they're just really genuine down here and are getting behind a community event.
"It's the type of club you'd want to be around."
In the spirit of cross-code cooperation, it's fitting that duel-International Andrew Walker, a cousin of Broad's, will don the Illawarra Titans jumper for the event after several years' prodding.
"He's like my big brother, so it was nice to hear that Andrew is coming down to play for us this year," Broad said.
"He's a proud Yuin man from down the Shoalhaven area where a lot of our family ties are from. I had the luxury of spending a bit of time with Andrew as a kid, he was the one that taught me how to really kick a footy.
"We finally convinced him to get back home and because he's up in Brisbane and has been for a while. The last time we played with each other was probably six years ago, we had a ball.
"I'm not playing this year because I had two major operations with some injuries, but at least the at least the younger boys are going to experience playing with a player like Andrew."
While the event has found a traditional spot on the calendar as the first hit out of the year for many, but a desire to push a message around suicide prevention and mental health in Indigenous communities.
Lifeline South Coast and Headspace adorn the jumpers players wear throughout the tournament, with Broad saying those causes are what drives him to keep the event going.
"We use that type of signage because we need people to see something that they can align themselves with if they ever need help," Broad said.
"At the end of the day, if someone's doing it tough and they're sitting around and see someone walking with that jumper on, it might prompt them just to think about it while they're doing it tough, or their kids are doing it tough they can think 'hey, I can go to Headspace, I can call Lifeline'.
"We've been passionate about, mental health and suicide prevention and we still are. The bigger the event gets a bit harder to continue that messaging campaign, but it's one we will always attach it to.
"People always ask, when do you stop this event? It's like our Kids in Care Cup (each September). When there's no kids in care anymore, we can stop that campaign.
"When there's no mental health problems or there's no suicide, we can stop this campaign, but while ever it's around, we will still continue to support it."
Historically a two-day event, Broad said organisers were forced to move to three days due to the number of teams entering.
"We had to pick up an extra day because we've got just under 60 games of football and 36 teams this year," Broad said.
"We're streaming the event from the first two days at Vikings, and then the finals are at Ziems Park, Corrimal on Sunday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.