The Mercury in 2016: Anger over government plans to merge councils

The state government plans to force local councils to merge was finding little support in some areas of the Illawarra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On January 6, the state government under Premier Mike Baird formally announced plans to merge Wollongong and Shellharbour councils, and also Kiama with Shoalhaven council.
The front page of the Mercury on January 19 showed Kiama residents were most definitely not fans of the concept.
A survey of 504 residents found that 92.7 per cent believed that amalgamation would provide no benefit for their community.
Also, more than 75 per cent of Kiama residents agreed they did not share any community interest with the Shoalhaven.
In the same day's Mercury was a report from an extraordinary general meeting of Wollongong City Council about the proposed merger.
Though councillors seemed to spend more time debating the merits of the meeting, rather than voicing strong opposition to the merger - as had been the case at previous meetings of Shellharbour and Kiama councils.
"A frustrated Leigh Colacino said his time could have been put to better use at a confidential briefing session," the Mercury reported, "planned immediately after the meeting, as he believed councillors needed more information before taking a stance on the government's plans."
Ultimately, the councillors voted to spend to $10,000 on a third party opinion poll to gauge the feelings of the ratepayers.
In the coming months, the government would have a small change of heart on some of the mergers.
On May 11 the government chose to leave Kiama and Shoalhaven councils as they were but the Wollongong and Shellharbour merger would still go ahead.
But Shellharbour City Council wouldn't go down without a fight, even taking the merger plans to the Land and Environment Court.
While the council lost the court battle, it delayed the merger - and the resulting ongoing public opposition forced the government to press pause.
Ultimately, on Valentine's Day 2017, new Premier Gladys Berejiklian - who had only been in the job for a few weeks - announced the Wollongong-Shellharbour council merger was scrapped.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.