The Illawarra physie club that finally has a home of its own

After years training in community centres and school halls, the women and girls of Lakeview Physical Culture Club have a place to call their own.
The physie club is now coming up on a year in its own dedicated studio space in Albion Park Rail.
President Kasey Coomber said the COVID pandemic had a significant impact on the club: it lost its use of school halls and the council facilities became too expensive.
For a time the club used Oak Flats Scout Hall, but flooding made it unsuitable.
Last February, the club began running its classes out of its own studio, a long-held dream for some members.
"We love it, it's our home now," Miss Coomber said, adding that it had strengthened the bonds of the physie community.
Lakeview Physical Culture Club's history stretches back at least 55 years.
Miss Coomber started physie with the club as a six-year-old more than 22 years ago, and "just never left".
She has been involved with the Lakeview club ever since and her sister Abbie, who joined at the same time at the age of two, is now a senior teacher and her mother Karen is the club secretary.
Miss Coomber described physie as a sport that fostered a sense of community - "we call it our physie family" - and forged lifelong friendships.
She said the sport had an encouraging atmosphere, where everyone was treated the same regardless of whether they were "the best of the best, or doing their best".
Now her passion is teaching younger girls in the sport.
"It's seeing these little girls work hard, train hard, find that confidence, and come off the floor proud of themselves," Miss Coomber said.
Lakeview Physical Culture Club will hold an open day from 5pm on Tuesday, February 6 at 3/185 Princes Highway, Albion Park Rail for anyone interested in seeing what they are all about.
The club has about 40 members of whom 30 compete, but hopes to double that to return to team events.
Miss Coomber encouraged anyone aged from two to 70 to give it a go, with free trial lessons available.
"It's suited to beginners to experienced dancers, and it is a more cost-effective option than dancing," she said.
Physie, short for physical culture, is a sport that brings together different dance styles as well as elements from gymnastics and yoga to improve strength, flexibility and fitness.
It emerged in the 19th century as an exercise form for men, but later became increasingly popular among women and is now an overwhelmingly female sport.
In Australia, the sport's most prominent organisation is BJP Physie, which began as the Bjelke-Petersen School of Physical Culture in Hobart in 1892.
