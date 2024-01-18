Shellharbour's Ellen Perez crashes out in opening round of Australian Open

Ellen Perez's horror run in Melbourne has continued, after the 28-year-old and Nicole Melichar-Martinez were knocked out in the 2024 Australian Open's opening round on Thursday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In a frustrating affair - which lasted over four hours due to three rain delays - the No.7 seeds were upset by plucky opponents Wu Fang-Hsien and Lin Zhu 6-3 4-6 6-7 (10-5) in their women's doubles clash.
The result continues a disappointing run in Melbourne for Shellharbour's Perez, who has never made it past the second round at her home Grand Slam. Conversely, Wu and Zhu will now move on to meet Czech Republic's Linda Noskova and China's Xiyu Wang in the next round.
Things had looked promising for Perez and Melichar-Martinez, with the pair taking the opening set in just over 30 minutes, before Wu and Zhu fought back in the second to set up a deciding third set.
The match continued to be on a knife's edge early in the third, with the scoreboard reading 3-3 before play was delayed for the first time by rain.
The No7. seeds then jumped out to a 5-4 lead before the second rain break arrived. When play resumed, Wu and Zhu fought back to take the score to 5-5.
The set's 11th game had fans on the edge of their sets, with the score going to deuce on five ocassions before Melichar-Martinez held her nerve to win the game. The rain then returned in Melbourne.
Play eventually returned by mid-afternoon, with Perez and her American partner holding a 6-5 lead in the third set.
But it was Wu and Zhu who came out firing after the break, drawing level at 6-6 to force a tiebreaker to decide the match. They didn't slow down there, taking an 8-4 tiebreaker advantage to move within two games of causing a boilover.
The pair were then able to break Melichar-Martinez's serve, before pushing on to claim the victory in a 10-5 tiebreak win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.