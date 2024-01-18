Illawarra talents guide NSW under-21s men's side to silver success

Following the success of the NSW men's open team in the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships, the NSW under-21s team had to settle for the silver medal after a gallant fight with Queensland last weekend.
The match ended in a 2-2 draw at full time with the Maroons winning on a 1-0 penalty shootout in Canberra. Meanwhile, the NSW women's under-21s, captained by Illawarra player Imogen Fowles, dropped to a disappointing fifth after beating the New Zealand team 8-1 in the fifth/sixth classification match.
The men's under-21s team had Sydney and Albion Park player Riley Nilan - now representing Illawarra South Coast - Wests Illawarra's Sam Wright-Smith and Dapto goalkeeper Dylan Simmons.
Nilan, grandson of former Olympic hockey medallist Patrick Nilan, said the final was a close game but unfortunately didn't come away with the gold as the team had more chances than Queensland.
"We had a stroke saved in the first couple of minutes and also had 10 penalty corners to their three, but just couldn't finish it off," Nilan said.
"That was the only thing that really let us down. They took the chances they got and were more clinical than us. We had controlled most of the game and they played very patiently in defence, which made it tough for us to get through them and create chances."
NSW took an early lead through Cody Stone before Queensland equalised before the break and further took the lead 2-1 a minute into the second half, before Toby Dreyer made it 2-2 for NSW.
Goalkeeper Simmons had a great game for NSW, only conceding a single goal in the penalty shootout.
On their passage to the final, the Blues only suffered two draws against Queensland 2-2 and Victoria 3-3 and had wins over New Zealand 8-1, ACT 5-2 and Western Australia 4-1. They repeated the win over WA in the semi-final with the same score.
Meanwhile, the NSW men's under-18s team won the championships, convincingly beating the ACT 8-5 in the final with Illawarra's Henry Jones playing a pivotal role together with fellow goalkeeper Tim Arthur.
The team took a dominant 5-0 lead at the break with Jones scoring one goal. He also scored the goal in the 1-1 draw in the semifinal against Queensland where NSW eventually won 2-0 in the shootout.
On the way to the final, the team beat Tasmania 8-2, ACT 2-0, Queensland 5-0 and levelled with WA 3-3 culminating with a close 1-0 quarter-final win over the NSW Blues.
NSW achieved a double, also winning the women's under-18s title to beat Queensland 3-1 in the final with Illawarra players Destiny Ferguson and sisters Christine and Anastasia Flack.
The team beat their Blues team 5-2 in the semi-final, Tasmania 8-0 in the quarters and pool wins over Victoria 3-2, WA 2-0 and ACT 3-0.
The tournament continues this week with the under-15s championships.
