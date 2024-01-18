Three-week-old kittens and their mum dumped in Bulli skip bin

Six kittens and their mum have been saved from certain death after they were found dumped in a cardboard box in Bulli.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
They could easily have been tossed away with the rubbish, but thankfully someone heard their cries from a dumpster at the Southern Gateway Centre on Tuesday, January 16.
A staff member heard their cries and discovered the tiny kittens and their scared mother in a cardboard box with a blue coloured blanket.
They were rushed to Russell Vale Animal Clinic and are now in foster care with an Animal Welfare League NSW Illawarra Branch volunteer in Wollongong.
The ginger and white coloured kittens are around three or four weeks old, and their mother (who is the same colour) had an indent in her fur where she may have been wearing a collar.
Sadly, AWL Illawarra Branch secretary Donna Ashelford was not surprised.
"The week before we had eight kittens [dumped] in a cardboard box outside PetStock at Kembla Grange," she said.
"They were about nine or 10 weeks old."
Ms Ashelford slammed those who dump their pets as cruel.
"Dumping them is illegal, immoral and basically cruel because they're going to die and they're going to die slowly," she said.
"They'll be eaten by predators or run over and in this case [dumped Bulli cats] the garbage truck could have picked them up."
The cost of living crisis is leading to more people not being able to afford their pets, and a lack of rental accommodation means landlords say no to pets more often.
"It's the very people who can't afford it who are in this position," Ms Ashelford said.
"People are homeless and living in their car and moving their pets from friend to friend because they can't find a home for it."
On the day the Mercury spoke to Ms Ashelford she was about to pick up six kittens that had been surrendered.
While AWL has found homes for 34 abandoned cats and kittens so far this month, more felines are coming in than what they can find homes for.
The kittens and cat found dumped at Bulli will be ready for adoption in a few weeks, once they are weaned off their mother's milk.
"She's [the mother] sweet as, she's got a lovely disposition, the kittens are very social and very snuggly," Ms Ashelford said.
AWL Illawarra Branch offers subsidies to anyone with a Health Care Card for their cat to be desexed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.