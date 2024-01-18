Illawarra Mercury
Three-week-old kittens and their mum dumped in Bulli skip bin

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:20pm
Tempe, 10, and Verity, 8, with two of the abandoned kittens. Picture by Anna Warr
Tempe, 10, and Verity, 8, with two of the abandoned kittens. Picture by Anna Warr

Six kittens and their mum have been saved from certain death after they were found dumped in a cardboard box in Bulli.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

