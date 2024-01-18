Man burnt partner's Berkeley house down after home invasion, court hears

A parolee allegedly burnt his partner's Berkeley public housing property down after the pair had requested to be moved to another place following a break-in, his lawyer has told a court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Kieran Hannah, 29, sat with his cuffed hands clasped together as he applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, two weeks after he allegedly torched the Kelly Street home he and his defacto Kaylee Sant lived in.
Initial reports state the home was burnt down while the family-of-four were on holidays in Goulburn, however, police allege Hannah "put the community at significant risk" when he momentarily returned to Berkeley to set fire to the home.
He is now facing four charges.
Strike Force Palmyra investigators allege a witness believed she could smell smoke about 11.40pm on January 4, but returned back inside as she couldn't see anything.
An hour later, the witness allegedly heard a loud noise and saw 25 Kelly Street up in flames, with CCTV capturing a white Subaru registered in Ms Sant's name leaving from a nearby street. Police allege Hannah was the driver.
The witness called triple-0 and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Specialist HAZMAT firefighters were called due to large amounts of asbestos present.
A crime scene was established, with the inside and structure of the home left significantly damaged.
CCTV allegedly earlier captured Hannah entering a service station in Goulburn and inquiring about the price of three jerry cans about 9.40pm.
Court papers state he left the store due to the items being too expensive.
Investigators state cell phone tower location data depicted Hannah at Goulburn on January 4, where his family were staying in an AirBnb, before he was in Wollongong late that evening.
The data allegedly showed he returned to Goulburn about 2am.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis said "the factors the led to this behaviour appear to be somewhat complex", adding his client has mental health issues.
Mr Lagopodis explained Hannah and his family had been left feeling "completely unsafe and not wanting to remain ... or continue to live" in the Kelly Street residence after a home invasion.
"Many a request was made to be relocated elsewhere," the lawyer said.
Court papers state Hannah had access to a $200,000 inheritance, however is "nearly out of money", which police allege "will potentially cause him to commit further offences".
Hannah has also been accused of torching a man's black Nissan Navara about 10.40pm on January 10, after police found it engulfed in flames on the Federal Highway at Collector.
Earlier that day, police allege Hannah told the owner of the ute in a tapped phone call: "Just wanting to make sure that you still want this done mate? ... I'm just about to buy jerry cans and stuff like that".
In another call shortly after the blaze, Hannah allegedly told the man: "It's definitely done bro. I gotta get out of here. Pigs flying everywhere".
"Just make sure that money gets in soon," Hannah allegedly said.
Hannah attended Albion Park Police Station on January 17 after police issued a CCTV appeal in relation to the incident.
He is charged with damaging property by fire causing over $15,000 worth in damage, knowingly making a false or misleading statement, not complying with a high performance vehicle restriction, and dishonestly destroying or damaging property.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed Hannah's release due to seriousness of the allegations and strength of the evidence gathered by investigators.
However, Magistrate Michael O'Brien opted to grant Hannah's release under strict conditions including that he live at The Entrance, not go near or contact prosecution witnesses, and report to police three times per week.
The matter will return to court on February 6. Ms Sant has not been charged in relation to the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.