Man burnt partner's Berkeley house down after home invasion, court hears

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 18 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 5:28pm
Kieran Hannah (inset) is accused of setting 25 Kelly Street, Berkeley (background) on fire. Pictures supplied, Facebook
A parolee allegedly burnt his partner's Berkeley public housing property down after the pair had requested to be moved to another place following a break-in, his lawyer has told a court.

