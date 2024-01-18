Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'Don't kill us': Man accused of botched armed hold ups at Warrawong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 18 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
De Ville hairdresser, Warrawong. Picture from Google Maps
De Ville hairdresser, Warrawong. Picture from Google Maps

A young man accused of committing botched armed holdups at two Warrawong businesses has told a court "I just wasn't in the right frame of mind at the time".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.