'Don't kill us': Man accused of botched armed hold ups at Warrawong

A young man accused of committing botched armed holdups at two Warrawong businesses has told a court "I just wasn't in the right frame of mind at the time".
Jayke Lewis, 20, allegedly stormed into Pinoy Pride Asian grocer on King Street wielding a knife and wearing white Nike TNs with a red T-shirt over his face about 4.40pm on Tuesday, January 16.
Police allege he was also wearing a hi-vis shirt stolen from Big W at Warrawong Plaza about an hour earlier.
"Give me your money, give me your money, give me your money," he allegedly yelled at the sales assistant manning the cash register.
Lewis then allegedly pointed the knife at the sole customer in the store and repeated the demand.
"Please don't kill us, the money is here," the worker said, according to tendered court documents.
Police allege Lewis lent over the counter and picked up the till with $900 cash inside, which was attached to a monitor by a cable.
When he allegedly fled the store, the cable pulled the till from his hands, causing him to drop it on the footpath. He left without any proceeds.
CCTV footage allegedly shows Lewis walking to De Ville Hairdresser about 200 metres away from the grocer.
The owner was preparing to close for the day when Lewis allegedly entered and yelled "Give me your f---ing money, or I'll kill ya" before brandishing the knife at his face.
Court documents state the owner said "I don't have any money" before showing Lewis an empty till, prompting to Lewis to allegedly demand the man hand over his wallet instead.
The shop owner responded by picking up a trolley and saying "I'll smash you with this" before Lewis allegedly ran from the store without any money.
Officers arrested Lewis about 4.10pm on Wednesday at a Shellharbour property, where he was allegedly hiding under his bed.
He allegedly admitted to being at Cowper Street, Warrawong a the time of the incident and wearing the TNs, however, he denied being involved in armed robberies at the grocer and hairdresser.
Lewis sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, charged with shoplifting and two counts of assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis explained Lewis has mental health diagnoses, including schizophrenia, and plans to undergo rehabilitation after becoming addicted to ice.
"I didn't intend to scare him or fear anybody's life ... I just wasn't in the right frame of mind at that point in time," Lewis told the court of the alleged incident.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said the matter was a "tragedy" given Lewis' young age and wasn't satisfied conditions could be imposed that would mitigate risks to the community's safety.
"This behaviour, if true, is just not the behaviour of a civilised person," the magistrate said.
Bail was refused, prompting Lewis to yell "f---" as he left the audio-visual link suite. He will return to court in March.
