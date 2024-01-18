Tarrawanna go back to the drawing board ahead of 2024 Premier League

The Blueys have hit the ground running this off-season as they look to atone for a disappointing 2023 Illawarra Premier League campaign.
First-year head coach Jason Wenig endured a frustrating campaign at the helm, with his side claiming six wins on their way to an 11th-place finish.
Tarrawanna were never in danger of relegation, with Bellambi finishing their campaign winless, but Wenig was eager to be active in the player market as they look to rise up the table in 2024.
The Blueys' recruitment campaign began as last year's IPL finals series was happening, with the club bringing plenty of new talent to Tarrawanna Oval in the off-season.
Tarra raided their rival IPL outfits, with the list of fresh faces including Port Kembla duo Jayden Nikolovski and Daniel Carella, Albion Park's Jacob Martin and Wollongong United's Aaron Hales. They've also signed the South Coast Flame's Cody Waller and ex-SD Raiders player Ben Spruce.
The Blueys have also been able to stem the bleeding of players leaving the club, though they will miss gloveman Adam Rodriguez (Port Kembla), Jake Levy (Shellharbour) and the retired Matt Naylor.
"We were definitely disappointed to not finish higher up the ladder (last season)," Wenig told the Mercury.
"Playing semi-finals would definitely have been more of a dream than a reality with the squad that we had. But we tried hard. I complemented the boys every week, they didn't give up every week, and that's all I could ask for.
"But we needed to get some better quality players at the club this year."
The growth of Wenig will also be important for Tarrawanna, as he gears up for his second IPL season at the helm.
The Blueys mentor admitted that the 2023 campaign was a "real learning curve".
"There's things that I've implemented moving forward into this year to not only man-manage players, but manage myself, my feelings and how I am with the players," Wenig said.
"I'm maybe a bit more serious and I've really switched on already. Four months ago, I was switched on about how we could do pre-season and talked a bit heavier on trial games, how we could play and playing a bit more quality.
"I've learned to probably take myself more seriously."
