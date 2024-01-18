Save on money, calories: easy work-day lunches that won't break the bank

Back in the office and already over your ham and cheese sandwiches? Sick of paying more than $20 for a work-day lunch?
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Here are four tasty options from The Fastest Diet cookbook. Not only are they good for you but they're easy to prep ahead so you don't have to rush in the morning.
And we all know a packed lunch is cheaper than buying a sandwich in the city. Cook these for early in the week and treat yourself on a Friday.
Fresh, delicious and vibrant in colour, how good does this dish look?
Perfect for brunch, this salad can be made in advance and left to marinate overnight for the best flavour infusion.
Ingredients
Dressing:
Method
1. Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar and shake to combine.
2. Add the white beans, cherry tomatoes, artichoke, asparagus and red onion to a large bowl. Drizzle with the dressing and toss gently to combine.
3. Divide the salad between four bowls and serve each with half a slice of toast.
Serves 4. 302 calories per serve.
Boost: Add two tablespoons of mayonnaise to the dressing. Extra 30 calories per serve.
This salad is so hip and happening it almost looks too good to eat. A wellness bowl overflowing with goodness, this salad is full of greens, good fats and protein, with a beach cafe vibe that will leave you feeling as fresh and fabulous as an ocean breeze.
Ingredients
Method
1. Fill a medium saucepan with water and place over high heat. Once boiling, add the eggs and cook, undisturbed, for six minutes for soft-boiled, or eight minutes for hard-boiled.
2. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and run them under cool water until cool to the touch. Peel and cut in half. Set aside.
3. Heat a medium frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the pumpkin seeds and cook, tossing, for three to five minutes, until golden brown. Set aside.
4. Finely shred the broccoli, including the stem. You can do this with a sharp knife, grate it on a box grater, or blitz in a food processor. Add the broccoli to a large bowl with the shredded kale. Squeeze the lemon juice over the top, drizzle with the olive oil and season with the sea salt flakes and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper. Use your hands to toss the lemon through the greens, massaging and squeezing to tenderise them. Add the dill, parsley and avocado and toss them through.
5. Spread the labne on four serving plates. Top with the green salad and a boiled egg. Sprinkle with the toasted pumpkin seeds and serve.
6. This salad will keep for up to five days in the fridge.
Serves 4. 297 calories per serve.
Boost: Serve with two teaspoons of tahini as a creamy nutty dressing. Extra 45 calories per serve.
Perfect on a busy day, this tasty wrap can be whipped up in 10 minutes flat for a nutritious and delicious lunch. The vinaigrette can be used on any salad, so we recommend you make extra and keep it to elevate your next lunch - better put your name on it if that's in the work fridge. #toodelishtoresist
Ingredients
Vinaigrette:
Method
1. To make the vinaigrette, put all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix to combine.
2. Add the radicchio, witlof, fennel and peanuts to the bowl and toss gently to coat in the dressing.
3. Divide the wraps between four serving plates, then fill with the dressed leaves and tuna. Wrap up and eat immediately.
Notes:
Mountain bread wraps are commonly found in all major supermarkets in Australia. All variations are roughly 72 calories per wrap. If you cannot find these wraps in your supermarket, use any wrap or carbohydrate that adds up to 145 calories per serve.
If you're preparing this meal in advance for lunches, keep the salad and tuna separate from the wrap until ready to eat.
Serves 4. 303 calories per serve.
Boost: Add a quarter of a medium avocado. Extra 65 calories per serve.
Oh yes we did! While three-minute noodles are notoriously heavy in saturated fats, we have the perfect, healthier solution that keeps all the flavour but drops the cals. Also, this dish is stacked with juicy prawns and fresh veg to make it extra filling. This recipe makes four 500ml jars. If you'd like to tote one to work, prepare a jar in the morning and when you're ready for lunch, simply add boiling water - three quick minutes later you'll be feasting!
Ingredients
Method
1. Divide all the ingredients between four 500ml jars, airtight containers or serving bowls.
2. When ready to eat, just add 500ml of boiling water. Cover for three to four minutes for the noodles to soften, then eat!
3. Premade jars will last in the fridge for up to five days.
Note: You can find instant rice noodles in the health food section of your supermarket or grocer. It may be easier to purchase instant noodles and discard the flavourings sachet.
Serves 4. 290 calories per serve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.