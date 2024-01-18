Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Suburbs: Worst Places for Renters

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated January 19 2024 - 4:36pm, first published January 18 2024 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Lawton, 25, (pictured) has found a rental property after an extensive search. Also pictured is Lake Illawarra/Windang and Warilla, where rental conditions have proven tough. Pictures: Supplied, File image
Chloe Lawton, 25, (pictured) has found a rental property after an extensive search. Also pictured is Lake Illawarra/Windang and Warilla, where rental conditions have proven tough. Pictures: Supplied, File image

The Illawarra has featured prominently in a report showcasing the worst suburbs in NSW for "rental pain".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.