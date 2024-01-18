St George Illawarra find new major sponsor in Squadron Energy

St George Illawarra's search for a new major sponsor is at an end after joining forces with Squadron Energy in a deal that will see the renewable energy company become the club's major sponsor from 2025.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Dragons were rocked by long-time major sponsor St George Bank's decision in May last year to end its four-decade long major partnership with the club amid years of on and off-field turmoil.
Squadron Energy will immediately come on board as a back-of-jersey sponsor in 2024 before becoming the major sponsor of both the NRL and NRLW teams from 2025.
The company, in which billionaire magnate Andrew Forrest has a controlling stake, has strong ties to the Illawarra region in the shift towards renewables, with club CEO Ryan Webb labelling the partnership a perfect fit.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our club and Squadron Energy to build a partnership which revolves around excellence, innovation and community connection," Webb said at Thursday's unveiling.
"This partnership with Squadron Energy is more than just a sponsorship; it's a commitment to our fans, stakeholders and community and we are proud to have a partner that shares our passion for making a meaningful difference.
"We are delighted with the commitment Squadron has shown in what we are building in a very important and exciting time in our club's history and we look forward to working with them in 2024 and beyond."
Squadron Energy CEO Jason Willoughby, who took in the Dragons Thursday session from the sideline, said the alliance was a great fit for the company's future plans.
"The Dragons have a strong connection to the Illawarra just like Squadron," Mr Willoughby said.
"The region is an anchor for us to help deliver clean, reliable and affordable electricity for homes and businesses alike. Our Port Kembla Energy Terminal will help provide firming power to back up renewable energy generation, when it's needed.
"But our footprint is also expansive and extends along the eastern states, which is not dissimilar to the wide appeal and membership footprint of the Dragons.
"We have very ambitious plans to deliver a 14GW renewable energy pipeline by 2030, powering the equivalent of six million homes - just last week we announced start of work on another NSW wind farm.
"I really look forward to more people getting to know the importance of the energy transition. Importantly the Dragons have an incredible commitment to community. We are well aligned in our shared passion in giving back.
"I look forward to us working together on their fantastic community programs which deliver initiatives for young people focussed on respect, resilience and wellbeing for both ourselves and the environment."
The 2024 Dragons Squadron Energy Community Blitz will bring community programs to the Central-West Orana and Riverina region of NSW - where Squadron Energy has projects in operation, under construction and in development - before expanding into regional Queensland in 2025.
Squadron Energy has two wind farm projects under construction, in addition to five operational wind farms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.