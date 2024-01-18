Local athletes in action as Athletics Country Championships hit Wollongong

Just a week after hosting some of the nation's best track athletes, Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre will be humming again this weekend as it plays host to the NSW Country Championships over three days.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 79th annual event is ratified by World Athletics and Athletics Australia, with athletes competing in the Open and Under 20 categories able to qualify for international and national competition and notch WA rankings points.
In an added incentive for local athletes, Athletics Wollongong will be looking tom retain the Hooper Cup awarded to the highest point scoring club at the championships for the third straight year.
While there'll be no shortage of athletes to watch, rising star on the Australian track scene Delta Amidzovski will be chasing selection for her second under 20s world championships fresh off claiming Gold at last year's 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in the 100m hurdles and long jump.
Having claimed silver in the discus at the same Youth Comm Games, Chelsy Wayne will also show here wares in the Under 18s discus and shot-put as she also chases World Under 20 Championships selection.
Just a week after Camden's Josh Azzopardi set the Kerryn McCann track ablaze to sneak past Australia's fastest man Rohan Browning, Saturday's men's 100m also shapes as unmissable.
Wollongong local Mitch O'Neil will start favourite in the blue ribbon event with a PB of 10.55, but he's expected to be pushed all the way by Newcastle flyer Sam Taylor who'll be looking to better his best mark of 10.79 and upstage the local favourite.
Taylor's also expected to duel with fellow Hunter product Liam Fairweather in the men's long jump. With personal best of 7.86, Fairweather's 7.57m meet record could well be under threat.
Emerging South Coast distance star Nicholas McGill will be another one to watch in the Under 17s 3000m having won the Australian Under 16s 2000m steeplechase in December, his outstanding 5:55.38 just 0.32 seconds outside the 22-year-old meet record.
In the Masters events Illawarra Blues Stars all-rounder Gianna Mogentale will be chasing across several track and field events in the 60-69 class, while local legend and fellow Illawarra Blue Stars member Mary Thomas will also compete in the women's 75+ hammer throw and javelin.
The octogenarian has competed at the event for the past six decades having won six NSW open javelin throw titles in her prime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.