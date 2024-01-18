Illawarra Mercury
Local athletes in action as Athletics Country Championships hit Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 18 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:43pm
Athletics Wollongong athletes (L-R) Sienna York, EJ McHenry, Tom Schambron, Ayla York, Andy McHenry, Mackay Jones, Naomi Robinson and Carlos Tallarida. Picture by Adam McLean
Athletics Wollongong athletes (L-R) Sienna York, EJ McHenry, Tom Schambron, Ayla York, Andy McHenry, Mackay Jones, Naomi Robinson and Carlos Tallarida. Picture by Adam McLean

Just a week after hosting some of the nation's best track athletes, Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre will be humming again this weekend as it plays host to the NSW Country Championships over three days.

