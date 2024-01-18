Shellharbour salutes its citizens and sports achievers

A long-term pillar of the community and a young man on the way to becoming exactly the same swept the two major awards at the 2024 Shellharbour Community Awards Ceremony.
Larry How, the Albion Park RSL subbranch president among other things, was named Citizen of the Year for his entrenched community with young Warilla Barrack Point surf life saver Jackson Walsh named the young citizen.
"The awards ceremony is a wonderful way to celebrate those who have made Shellharbour City proud during the past year," Mayor Chris Homer said.
He went on to thank all nominees and winners for enriching their community.
Mr Low is deeply engaged with that community - from his role leading the subbranch, to a 14-year involvement as secretary of The Links Shell Cove Golf Club and with Rotary.
He is the director of new generations at the Rotary Club of Shellharbour and responsuible for youth programs including student exchange. He has also served as the President of the Rotary Club of Shellharbour and district president, and has received three prestigious Paul Harris Awards.
Young citizen award-winner Jackson, in just seven years, has completed more than 150 hours of voluntary surf patrols between Warilla Barrack Point and Windang SLSC
He also finds time provide water safety for the nippers, coach juniors and compete at state and national levels.
Jackson also coached the club's pool rescue teams to medals at the NSW State and Australian Pool Rescue Championships.
In the other community award, Brad Jenkins was named Environmental Warrior of the Year.
Mr Jenkins has dealt with the various levels of government to help better monitor the systems of the Minnamurra River and Dunmore wetlands to achieve improve weather quality; protected endangered sea birds and advocated for increased mitigation measures to reduce the threat of dogs in Killalea State Park.
Also presented at the Shellharbour Civic Centre ceremony on Wednesday night, were the Sports Star of the Year Awards.
Athletes wrapped up the two top awards with Tayissa Buchanan named Sports Star of the Year and Delta Amidzovsk claiming the young star award.
Sports Star of the Year - Tayissa Buchanan: In December last year, Tayissa became an Australian junior champion with her win in the Under 18s 800m race at the Australian All Schools National Championships. In 2023, she was awarded NSW All Schools State Champion for the 17yrs 800m race, was a finalist in the Under 20s Nationals, and ran Youth Commonwealth Games Qualifier.
Young Sports Star 2023 - Delta Amidzovski : Delta is an Australian Athletics Dual Gold Champion. She won the 100m hurdles in record time at the 2023 Australian Athletics Championships and took home gold in long jump, marking the fifth consecutive year of winning both events. Delta has also represented Australia at the Youth
Commonwealth Games, where she was successful in bringing home two gold medals for 100m hurdles and long jump.
Athlete of the Year 2023 - Disability - Jack Gibson: In 2023 Jack won gold, silver and two bronze at the Australian age swimming championships, a silver and three bronze at the Australian All Schools swimming championships, two gold in the Australian All Schools Triathlon, and two gold and one silver at the Australian All Schools Cross
Country. He was awarded Illawarra Academy of Sport Para Athlete of the year award in 2022 and 2023.
Support Superstar 2023 - Oliver Spake: Oliver, or "Olly" as most know him, has been a volunteer with Shellharbour Parkrun since it began in 2014 and is currently Event Director. He has been integral in supporting this weekly event that brings hundreds of community members together in the beautiful Killelea State Park,
with almost 300 Saturday mornings volunteered.
Coach of the Year 2023 - Ben Thurgar: Ben has coached the Shellharbour Junior Football Club's Women's Youth Grade for over eight years. His ongoing support, guidance and encouragement has led the team to many successes including winning the Champion of Champions Tournament in 2022 and 2023.
Sports Team of the Year - Shellharbour Junior Football Club Women's Youth League Team: The Shellharbour Junior Football Club Women's Youth League is at the top of its game, winning the Champion of Champions trophy two years in a row. Last year, their hard-work and resilience also pathed the way to win the State Cup, League Championship and Grand Final.
