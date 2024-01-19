The Trump card that makes us all losers

The prospect of another Trump Presidency is enough for most of us to reach for a valium.
Any other time it would have been viewed as America's problem. Not this time.
Not when the Middle East is turning into a bloodbath, when Europe is rediscovering its fascination with fascism and Chi-i-i-na as Donald calls it, has a permanent gig on the dartboard hanging in the Oval Office.
Trump sees himself as the Duke, a modern day John Wayne character from an old Hollywood western.
Shoot first and last and there won't be any questions.
Perhaps a more accurate characterisation would be Il Duce, the salutation chosen by the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini who vowed to make Rome great again by making the trains run on time and turning the Mediterranean swamp into a Roman Lake.
Nevertheless, the Trump-slide wins in the Iowa Republican caucuses suggest a Trump Presidency of the United States is looking increasingly possible and some would say, likely.
To suggest that this is a scary thought is an understatement when you consider that the ultra right machine behind him has learnt a few things from their last tour of Warsaw ... I mean Washington.
The new President Trump may not, for instance, bother so much with details like obeying laws, rules and regulations. After all, they are not his strong suit so why start now, they can only bog him down. No, this time folks we are up for the full monty.
As ominous as this sounds for the American people, at least they get a vote, an opportunity to stop him.
The rest of the world doesn't even get a say in this but will no doubt suffer the most serious of its consequences.
Human rights are likely to be relegated to the footnotes of history and the once unthinkable foreign policy positions will be dusted off with fingers firmly on the nuclear triggers.
The status of American exceptionalism will be enshrined as the 11th commandment and read, "The other 10 shall not apply to the United States."
Which brings us to Australia, America's closest ally, in all things that matter to Washington at least.
Remember this thing called AUKUS? You know, the arrangement where the Americans effectively get to take control of our armed forces in conflict and we get to valet park their 7th Fleet in our harbours.
It's the deal that costs the Australian taxpayer over $360 billion dollars for membership of the nuclear club and we get a gold plated nuclear target planted on the lucky east coast port that scores the lucky door prize, a submarine base.
Well now it's showtime. If Trump wins, guess who has a new commander in chief?
You really think Trump will ask for advice before launching military campaigns?
Phone a friend? Not really his style, more like we start bombing in the morning, get your arses over here.
It will be hard for any Australian leader to argue or negotiate with their pants around their ankles, AUKUS is that kind of a deal.
The Trump phenomenon has already had many consequences but perhaps no greater victim than truth itself.
Does it matter? Will anyone miss it? Will life be easier for everyone if we just close our eyes and just make it up? Tragically, the war on truth shows no signs of a ceasefire and right now truth is losing.
When millions of people in the world's biggest superpower believe that Trump actually won the last election and that there was a conspiracy to rort the poll, you have a problem.
When they are still backing him after criminal charges are laid in several jurisdictions and his role in the violent incursion on Capitol Hill on Jan 6 are exposed - you have a crisis.
To be fair, the attacks on truth, science and evidence-based discourse cannot be simply attributed to Trump and the movements he has inspired.
This rise in the extreme right, including neo fascist and white supremacist movements are indeed a global phenomenon and can't be put under one banner.
They do have one thing in common, however, and that is their reliance on the malicious circulation of disinformation or to call it out for what it is, they run a bullsh*t factory.
Anything goes and to paraphrase an infamous propagandist from an earlier dark period of human history, the bigger the lie, the more people will believe it and even more will share it.
So where does it all end? If all else fails, in a virtual dark age where we are flooded with opinions and starved of the facts.
