Matilda's missing, have you seen her?

Police want your help to find a missing teenager from Helensburgh.
Matilda Hickman, aged 17, was last seen about 1pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at a home on Salinga Place, Helensburgh.
Officers from St George Police Area Command were notified on Thursday, January 18, 2024, and began making inquiries about the teenager.
Matilda is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with blonde hair.
She is known to spend time in the Helensburgh, Wollongong and Sutherland Shire areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it online here.
