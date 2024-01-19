The Mercury in 1996: Kebab van brawl at Albion Park Rail

Albion Park Rail kebab van employee was cleared of allegations he bashed a man with a kebab skewer.
Erkan Karanfil was in court to face allegations he hit another man with the skewer during a fight at 12.30am on July 23.
The court heard two men had two women turned up at the van and ordered kebabs.
While Mr Karanfil was preparing the kebabs, the gas stopped working twice; he went outside and found the gas cylinder switch had been turned off, with one of the men standing nearby.
The van co-worker then came out and was kicked and punched by three members of the group, who then also attacked Mr Karanfil, the court heard.
Two witnesses told the court the fight went inside the van and they saw Mr Karanfil hit one of the men with the skewer. He denied hitting anyone, and three other witnesses backed that up.
Wollongong magistrate Ian Barnett found Mr Karanfil not guilty, saying he could not be satisfied he had committed the assault.
