Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1996: Kebab van brawl at Albion Park Rail

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 19 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A late-night fight at an Albion Park Rail kebab van landed a man in court in 1996.
A late-night fight at an Albion Park Rail kebab van landed a man in court in 1996.

Looking back at January 20, 1996

Albion Park Rail kebab van employee was cleared of allegations he bashed a man with a kebab skewer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.