Catholic church's $58 million Wollongong CBD tower plans

The Catholic Diocese of Wollongong is hoping to build a 16-storey complex with 61 apartments just south of the city CBD.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for what would be known as the Xavier Centre on the corner of Auburn and Ellen streets.
Central to the $58 million development would be four commercial levels to consolidate the Wollongong Diocese and Catholic Education offices, bringing more than 350 employees together under one roof.
As well as that there is proposed to be ground-floor retail and 61 residential apartments and communal spaces.
Four levels of basement car parking will be included, with entry off Ellen Street.
The basement levels will provide 155 spaces made up of 85 commercial, 57 residential and 13 spaces for visitors.
The Catholic Diocese will have its own dedicated entrance at the northern end of the site, on Auburn Street, while the residential and commercial lobby entry will be on Ellen Street.
A traffic study said the proposed tower would result in a substantial increase in traffic movement; 132 vehicles in the morning and evening peaks, compared to just 10 the site's current uses generate.
"The proposed development is expected to generate high number of additional trips in both AM and PM peak hours," the traffic study stated.
"According to the intersection assessment, the additional trips can be accommodated in the nearby intersections without significantly affecting the performance of any turn movement, approach arm or the overall intersection. The traffic impacts of the proposed mixed-use development are therefore considered acceptable."
The intersections assessed included Auburn-Ellen streets and Atchison-Ellen streets.
The development application is on public exhibition until February 2.
