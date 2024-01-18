Sloan still first-choice fullback for Dragons: Flanagan

It wasn't the preseason he had planned, but Dragons coach Shane Flanagan says Tyrell Sloan still has the inside running for the No. 1 jumper come round one.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Flanagan was telling anyone who'd listen before Christmas that he planned the test the 21-year-old like he'd never been tested before in preseason, only for an ankle injury suffered at the Koori Knockout to scupper those plans.
The injury, and subsequent surgery, put a dent in the Dapto product's pre-Christmas training block, though he's impressed since returning to full pace in the new year.
Zac Lomax remains an option at fullback, but Flanagan said Sloan has is nose in front as trials loom ahead of round one.
"I'd say Tyrell Sloan would be more of a chance but Zac Lomax will be in the team, so it's not not too much of a concern for me," Flanagan said.
"I've got two really good players there. Tyrell Sloan could be anything, could be a superstar. I've got to train Zac there because I think he can do a really good job there, he's powerful, he'll bring the ball back strong.
"They've got different qualities, but at some stage during the year, [Lomax's] going have to play fullback."
Without a great deal of depth in the Dragons roster ahead of 2024, Flanagan has few genuine selection headaches, but where Jack Bird plays has been an ongoing conundrum.
Bird's made a public pitch to return the centres where he won a premiership under Flanagan in 2016, but has spent time there and in the halves through preseason.
"If we've got an injury in the halves Birdy would be our first half replacement because he does a good job there, he played it as a kid," Flanagan said.
"He did it at the Sharks for us, but Birdy's been training predominantly at centre. That's where he played for me at the Sharks as well and did a really good job.
"He's smart defensively there, he carries the ball strong out at the back end of the field. You look at back rowers these days, they're tall, big athletic. Birdy'd like to tell you he is, but he's not that."
With the Charity Shield clash with Souths a month away, Flanagan said his side's preseason campaign, which also includes a trip to Mudgee to take on Tigers, will be crucial heading into a road double to start the season proper.
"They'll be genuine trials," Flanagan said.
"If a club says they're not genuine trials, they're pulling the wool over your eyes. They're for a reason and you need them.
"Clubs treat them differently, they might put their best players out there for different times. Some of them need match conditions, they're not worried about combinations.
"We'll be working really hard on our combinations and beginning to play our style. It's important and we'll be going with a clear focus of what we need to do in those trials and hopefully we can get the done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.