Aussie Rollers, Gliders move closer to Paris Paralympics qualifying dream

Australia's men's wheelchair basketball team, the Rollers, are through to the semi-finals of the Asia Oceania Championships as they vie for qualification for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The championship is being held in Bangkok, with first place earning direct qualification to the Paralympic Games later this year. The side that finishes second in the men's competition will earn a place at the IWBF Men's Repechage in April.
The Rollers - which features a strong contingent of Illawarra talent - were far too strong in their quarter-final, beating Saudi Arabia 92-20.
Australia jumped out to a 28-4 first quarter lead as Wollongong Roller Hawks star and national captain Tristan Knowles inflicted much of the early damage, scoring 13 in the opening period - including three of four from three-point range.
But the Rollers weren't done there.
After Iran and Japan racked up big quarter-final wins earlier in the day, the Aussies looked to send a message of their own, shutting Saudi Arabia down completely in the third (25-0), followed by a 23-6 fourth quarter.
Knowles finished with a game-high 22 points on 9/10 shooting while Shawn Russell had 20 points (10/12 shooting). The Rollers now face Korea on Friday night, who edged out China 51-50 in their quarter-final.
The Rollers accounted for Korea 63-50 in the pool games, but will take nothing for granted now that they're at the business end of the tournament.
A win against the Koreans will set up a gold medal game against either Japan or Iran, teams that the Rollers had their toughest games against this week. They defeated reigning Paralympic silver medalists, Japan 49-48 and won a physical battle against Iran by 69-60.
It's been tougher going for Australia's women's team, the Gliders, who were in a three-team pool A alongside China and Japan.
The Australia side - which is skippered by Roller Hawk Hannah Dodd - lost its four pool games, but fortunately all three teams still made the semi-finals, with the winner of pool B qualifying as the fourth team.
Australia led at halftime in both their games against Japan and will look to build on that when they meet them in the semi final on Friday afternoon. China will play Thailand in the other semi.
The tournament winner will book their ticket directly to Paris, while second and third qualify for a repechage in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.