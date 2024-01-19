Inside Lake Illawarra and Ex Servos' plan to win crucial South Coast match

Two of South Coast cricket's heavyweights Lake Illawarra and Ex Servos each want to win this weekend but neither will walk away happy.
Going into the round 14 clash of the one-day competition, both are feeling bullish about their chances of a strong finish to the season.
Defending champions Lake Illawarra are currently second on the ladder whilst Ex Servos are just two points behind them in third with a game in hand. Berry-Shoalhaven Heads still lead.
But this weekend will be headlined by the clash at Howard Fowles Oval. So how does each team plan to win?
"It's a huge game obviously, they're on fire this season. I think they're back to full strength and so are we," Lake Illawarra captain Kerrod White said.
"That first round back after Christmas we had a good day out. We really came together as a group.
"To lose to them by four runs last time we played down there, we played a terrible game of cricket. I sort of look at this and go this could be the grand final or a semi final as a minimum.
"The win means everything to us. Back at our home ground with a home crowd and things like that behind us, I think we're primed and ready for that. We really want to beat these guys and give us that confidence heading into the finals."
The Lake Illawarra skipper identified a couple of areas where Ex Servos would be dangerous but also outlined how his team would get the job done.
"I think Daniel Gleeson is the real key to their batting," White explained.
"If they get away to a flyer I think the game can get away from the opposition really quickly. They did that to us when we were down there. Jake O'Connell has gotten really good as well.
"Michael Coulter and Daniel Gleeson at the top of the order and Jake being able to get wickets is definitely key to their success.
"But that's one of our strengths as well. Our big players stand up when it matters, our young kids are getting better every week, so it'll be a good match-up."
Meanwhile Shoalhaven-based club Ex Servos have also had a stellar season and will look do a double against Lake Illawarra this season.
Ex Servos captain Daniel Gleeson said the team were going to be treating the challenge like any other game, but acknowledged they would be in for quite the match.
"Lake have been the best side up here for a long time," he said.
"Most of the games we've played against them have been extremely competitive and I don't expect anything different again.
"Obviously the two White boys (Kerrod and Brendan) with the bat are key. Also Max Henderson, he's been pretty consistent the last couple of seasons. And then they've got some young quicks who are bowling pretty well. Ryan Smith also is their left-arm orthodox and he's pretty handy as well.
"They're pretty good all round. But definitely far and away the White boys with the bat, they're extremely experienced as well so that's definitely their strength."
Whilst Gleeson said it would be great to beat Lake Illawarra again, he said there were more important factors at play as the side looks to claim silverware in 2024.
"I'm not too concerned about who we're beating. It's just important that we keep winning so that we can stay towards the top of the ladder," he added.
"We've already had our second bye, so that puts us a game behind most other teams so it's just important to win."
Other fixtures in round 14 includes The Rail against Shellharbour, Bay and Basin hosting Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, North Nowra Cambewarra facing off with Albion Park and Kiama making the trip down to Bomaderry. Kookas has the bye.
