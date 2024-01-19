Why these Bulli sisters are primed to impress at the Manly Surf Open

"It's pretty cool (to compete against Jasmine). She's an amazing ski paddler and to even train against her is cool, and racing against her is always fun as well. We always go to the beach together and growing up together - because our parents also did it - we'd go out there on skis and boards with them and it would be so much fun over summer. I learned a lot from her, and also learned from my parents. We would catch waves together and chill out at the back every day in summer.