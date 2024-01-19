Why these Bulli sisters are primed to impress at the Manly Surf Open

Growing up, Bulli's Sarah Locke has great memories of enjoying endless hours on the beach with her older sister Jasmine.
The siblings were able to together forge a passion for surf life saving, with the pair learning crucial lessons on the sand and in the water. Over a decade later, it's a bond that still remains as strong as ever, with Sarah and Jasmine both excelling in the sport.
However, on Saturday, that friendship will be put to the test when they compete against each other at the 2024 Manly Surf Open. The event is the latest stop in the annual Summer of Surf Series, which features some of Australia's best surf lifesaving talent.
Other Illawarra competitors who will line up at Manly include Warilla rising star Bailey Krstevski, Maddix Burke - fresh from taking out the Ironman race at last weekend's Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships - and Wollongong City SLSC's national beach sprint champion Isabella Evans.
Sarah Locke, 19, will enter the Open full of confidence as she looks to continue a superb competitive season.
Highlights included the Bulli Surf Life Saving Club junior - who now represents Newport SLSC - emerging as the women's champion in the Sydney Water Surf Series in the lead-up to Christmas, while she also put in a strong showing at last weekend's national Super Surf Teams competition.
Meanwhile, Jasmine is better known for her achievements with a paddle in hand, as she is an Australian junior kayak team representative. The 22-year-old - alongside Illawarra pair Callum Elliott and Brock Neall - competed ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in Perth last November.
Jasmine now returns to the surf lifesaving circuit after competing at numerous regattas this summer.
"I'm pretty excited for the Open, it's a pretty big carnival. I don't really have any expectations, because I'm racing against some of the big girls, so it's a chance to get some experience," Sarah told the Mercury.
"It's pretty cool (to compete against Jasmine). She's an amazing ski paddler and to even train against her is cool, and racing against her is always fun as well. We always go to the beach together and growing up together - because our parents also did it - we'd go out there on skis and boards with them and it would be so much fun over summer. I learned a lot from her, and also learned from my parents. We would catch waves together and chill out at the back every day in summer.
"It's amazing to see Jasmine's journey. You can see her passion that she has for it, and how hard she trains every day. I'm really proud of her and she's honestly such an inspiration for me."
