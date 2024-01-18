Body of man found at Bargo during missing person search

Police have recovered the body of a man during a search for a missing person in the Southern Highlands.
The body is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be that of a 50-year-old man who was reported missing to Campsie police.
A search took place in the area involving multiple police units and other agencies, including Camden police, PolAir, Police Rescue, WaterNSW, and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
It was about 11am on Friday, January 19 that the body was found in bushland off Avon Dam Road at Bargo.
The missing man was last seen at a home on Sunset Point Drive in Mittagong on Monday, January 15.
His vehicle was discovered early the following morning on Avon Dam Road near the Hume Motorway.
Police had expressed serious concerns for his welfare.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
