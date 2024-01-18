Police worried about man missing from Southern Highlands

Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of a missing man whose vehicle has been found at Bargo.
Daniel Manning was last seen at a home on Sunset Point Drive in Mittagong on Monday, January 15.
Police were notified and began looking for the 50-year-old when no one was able to contact him.
About 4.30am on Tuesday, January 16, Daniel's vehicle was found on Avon Dam Road near the Hume Motorway at Bargo.
Police are now appealing for the public's help to find Daniel.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall with a thin build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
Daniel is known to visit the Mittagong, Campsie, Punchbowl and Umina areas.
Anyone who sees him is urged to contact Campsie Police Station on 9784 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
