Why AJ Johnson is poised to soar for the Illawarra Hawks against Adelaide

Following an impressive performance against Cairns, Illawarra interim coach Justin Tatum has called on AJ Johnson to "keep putting in the work" and to "believe in his teammates" as the Next Star looks to catch the eye of NBA scouts.
Johnson was given almost 11 minutes of game time on Thursday, providing some spark of the bench by mustering eight points, six rebounds (including five defensive boards) and forcing two turnovers. However, it wasn't enough to stop the home side from suffering a heart-breaking defeat to the Taipans.
It was another glimpse of why the 19-year-old is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
However, the Hawks won't have much time to dwell on the loss, as they return to the WIN Entertainment Centre to face the 36ers. It continues a tough stretch for the Hawks, with Saturday night marking their fourth game in just nine days.
That run of matches began with a hard-fought win against the JackJumpers, before they fell to the Bullets in Brisbane two days later. Their defeat to Cairns sees the Hawks' season record stand at 9-11.
On the bright side, the congested schedule has Illawarra's second unit called upon to spend more time on the floor - including Johnson.
The teenager's arrival in Wollongong as part of the Next Star program was much heralded, but got off a shocking start when he suffered a broken nose in preseason. He was then given limited opportunity under previous coach Jacob Jackomas, but his minutes per game have increased since Tatum took the reins in mid-November.
Thursday's performance was one of Johnson's best since joining the Hawks, with Tatum saying post-match that he "was a spark that we needed at that time".
"He rebounded well, I think he was in our top two rebounders in the time that he played, which shows how talented he can be when he gets out there and plays those minutes," Tatum said.
"He needs to keep practising hard and keep playing basketball. This is the opportunity that you've wanted your whole life, to see your name get called (at the draft) hopefully sometime next year. If you trust your craft, and trust your work ethic, it's just like tying your shoes. It's something that you know how to do, and you can go out there and naturally do it.
"If he can keep consistently putting the work in, and believing in his teammates, his skill set will show what the scouts came looking for."
