Beachside bus layover has a lot of support - even though it's going

The bus layover at Marine Drive is perfect just where it is, according to public feedback on new locations.
Ironically, that feedback came from a Transport for NSW proposal to assess several new locations for the layover.
The Marine Drive layover was removed for the September 2022 UCI event, with Wollongong City Council's long-term view to use the car parking as part of its future plans for Lang Park.
Three new permanent locations have been proposed - Wollongong train station, a car park in Atchison Street and Oak Flats train station.
More than 330 people provided feedback on the proposed sites, which saw 40 per cent happy with the relocation from Marine Drive.
But 33 per cent had an issue with it moving anywhere.
"A key concern about the relocation from Marine Drive was that the current bus layover location is ideal," a Transport for NSW community consultation report stated.
"The community highlighted that the current location does not create congestion as it is outside of Wollongong's CBD. We were also told the location is ideal for the route structure of current bus services, which often start and end at the entertainment centre."
However, respondents also noted concerns already raised by bus drivers that Marine Drive requires upgrades to toilet facilities and other amenities.
One proposed site is the car park at the northern end of Atchison Street, which raised concerns about the loss of CBD car parking as well as the lack of any amenities for bus drivers.
"Work to convert this site into a bus layover would involve providing new facilities for bus drivers to rest and rejuvenate between shifts, including bathrooms, kitchen facilities, and space to relax," the report stated.
Both this location and another at the car park on the eastern side of the train station were viewed favourably by respondents because of the closeness to rail transport.
"This seems to be the best option, it's super handy for public transport and would be a benefit to travellers coming off the train," one respondent said of the Wollongong station option.
The Oak Flats station option confused some, due to its distance from Wollongong.
"While the site is located some distance from Lang Park, it would service drivers on routes in the Shellharbour area," the submissions report stated.
"The bus layover at this site would co-exist with the bus layovers at Atchison Street car park and Wollongong train station car park. Buses on routes further north would not be expected to layover at this location."
The feedback also suggested alternate sites, including JJ Kelly Park, Swan Street and MacCabe Park - all of which the report said had already been considered.
"Bus layovers are an important part of bus operations," said Transport Minister Jo Haylen.
"They ensure our drivers are safe, rested and comfortable, and have easy access to facilities like bathrooms and kitchens, which is a huge benefit for both drivers and passengers.
"Each selected site is located close to a train station and a bus stop, the natural starting and stopping point of many bus routes, reducing unnecessary extra trips between the final stop and the new layover."
Design and planning work on the new layover sites will begin in 2024.
The sites will be delivered in stages, with the Atchison Street car park site the first priority.
