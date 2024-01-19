Man jumped on woman's car bonnet at Corrimal after losing temper

A man who jumped on a woman's car parked outside his Corrimal home came undone after his "silly behaviour" was captured on the vehicle's dashcam footage.
The victim walked to work after she parked her black Honda CR-V station wagon on Albert Street about 8am on October 5, 2023, with Peter William Coltman coming outside his home an hour later and climbing onto the bonnet.
Dashcam footage showed the 52-year-old putting his left foot on the station wagon, and his right foot on a vehicle parked in front of it, before he bounced on the vehicles.
He then walked across the vehicles before jumping off, leaving a large dent in the victim's bonnet. After her work day, he victim discovered the damage, which left her with a bill of more than $2,000.
She contacted police and provided them with the footage. Officers attended Coltman's address on October 27, identifying him from the footage through via his beard and long hair.
Coltman told police he didn't remember the entire incident, however, added he saw the car parked in front of his house which may have annoyed him.
He later pleaded guilty to damaging property and learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
"It's not your street, you don't own it, it's a public parking area," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Coltman. "This is silly behaviour, really."
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said Coltman was extremely remorseful, explaining it was an isolated incident after he lost his temper.
Coltman was handed a 12-month conditional release order, with the magistrate noting the seriousness of the damage warranted a conviction.
