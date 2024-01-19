Teen accused of setting fire to stolen car after dangerous Wollongong joyride

A teenager has denied allegations he burnt out and destroyed a stolen car before taking it for a dangerous joyride through the Wollongong CBD.
Zac Collins, of Unanderra, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Thursday, where defence lawyer Hannah Dreher pleaded not guilty to six charges on his behalf.
Police will allege the never-licenced teen, who had turned 18 eight days prior to the incident, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris stolen from a Kieraville address in the early hours between January 1 and 2.
It's alleged he drove the vehicle negligently through the Wollongong CBD, crashing into a man's car along Burelli Street about 9am on January 2, also allegedly failing to give particulars to the male driver involved as he fled the scene.
About 2pm that afternoon, Collins is accused of setting fire to the Yaris, completely destroying it at Oak Flats. He was arrested on January 4 and allegedly refused to tell police who his passengers were during the incident.
Ms Dreher argued for Collins' release, noting his youth. The police prosecutor opposed bail, noting Collins was a risk the public safety due to the seriousness of the allegations.
"He is identified in the vicinity of the vehicle when it's eventually burnt out," the prosecutor said, adding a full-time custodial sentence is likely if Collins is convicted.
Magistrate Claire Girotto delivered a stern warning to the teenager that he could spend "the rest of your life in custody" if the alleged offences were repeated.
She opted to grant strict bail under the conditions Collins not leave home unless in the company of an appointed person and to comply with a curfew.
Collins will fight charges of knowingly driving a stolen conveyance, never licenced person driving a vehicle on the road, negligent driving, not giving particulars to another driver, destroying property by means of fire, and driver not disclosing the identity of a passenger.
The matter will return to court on February 26.
