Meet the legendary locals recognised in the 2024 City of Wollongong Awards

What do a young ballerina, a lifesaver, and a scientist breaking new ground in amphibian reproduction have in common?
The three were among 15 extraordinary citizens and organisations presented with City of Wollongong Awards on Friday, January 19.
It was the first time the awards have been held with their new name and the first time the Citizen of the Year has been won by an Wadi Wadi elder. Previously the honours were called the Australia Day Awards.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM acknowledged and congratulated the nominees and award recipients. The winners across 12 categories were picked from 85 nominations.
"It's heartening to see how many people contribute to the strength, success and quality of our community."
Young Citizen, Senior Citizen and Citizen of the Year-were claimed by volunteer surf lifesaver Morgan Clarke; community champion Dr Munir Hussain; and activist and advocate Dr Aunty Barbara 'Barb' Nicholson.
"Morgan has logged more than 650 volunteer hours of frontline patrolling and countless more hours behind-the-scenes as Director of Lifesaving at Woonona SLSC and coordinator of the annual NSW Junior Lifesaver Program," Cr Bradbery said.
"Doctor Hussain is a champion for multiculturalism in our community. He has been a fearless advocate for marginalized communities, speaking up against discrimination, injustice, and inequality.
"Aunty Barb continues to serve the Wollongong community as academic adviser to many university students, a valued committee member of South Coast Writers Centre, and a tireless advocate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their writing."
Aunty Barb takes the Citizen of the Year baton from 2023 Citizen of the Year Sally Stevenson.
In accepting the award she said: "I'm going to take this moment back with me to my beautiful boys in Junee (Correctional Centre) and let them know what their commitment to the dreaming inside project has brought about and how well and respected it is because they are the reason I keep doing what I do."
Full list of award recipients:
