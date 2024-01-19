Illawarra Mercury
Chris saves the cross as Macedonian Orthodox community marks holy day

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 19 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:49pm
Chris Trpceski saves the cross of Jesus Christ, part of the Macedonian Orthodox celebration of Vodici. Picture by Adam McLean
Chris Trpceski saves the cross of Jesus Christ, part of the Macedonian Orthodox celebration of Vodici. Picture by Adam McLean

Chris Trpceski was the last person in the water on Friday but emerged as the one who saved the cross of Jesus Christ during celebrations marking one of the Macedonian Orthodox Church's holiest days.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

