Chris saves the cross as Macedonian Orthodox community marks holy day

Chris Trpceski was the last person in the water on Friday but emerged as the one who saved the cross of Jesus Christ during celebrations marking one of the Macedonian Orthodox Church's holiest days.
Vodici celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the Jordan River, and the congregation of the Saint Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Community in Wollongong began the day with a service at the Stewart Street church followed by a procession to Belmore Basin.
There, hundreds watched on as a group of over 25 young men, boys and girls, gathered in the water of the harbour to save the cross of Jesus Christ.
The Very Reverend Father Tome Mladenovski swiftly threw the cross into the water as the group of hopefuls lunged for it.
Mr Trpceski, 29, got to it first.
"I've been attending these things since I was a little kid, and I just had the feeling today was going to be the day," Mr Trpceski said.
He said he was running late due to being at work and was the last person to get in the water, but to save the cross meant a lot to him.
Macedonian Orthodox Community president Lou Stefanovski said it was believed that the person who saved the cross would receive a lifetime of luck.
Mr Trpceski was also given a cross on a chain to commemorate the occasion.
2024 marks the 51st year the Macedonian Orthodox community has marked the ritual.
Conditions in Wollongong are far more pleasant for those participating than their counterparts in the northern hemisphere at this time of year; Mr Stefanovski said there were parts of the Republic of Macedonia where they had to break the ice on the water to allow it to go ahead.
Mr Stefanovski said Vodici was one of the most important days on the Macedonian Orthodox calendar, alongside Christmas and Easter.
It was something the community looked forward to not only from a religious perspective, he said, but because it was an opportunity to meet with others and spend time with family.
Mr Trpceski said the Macedonian community in Wollongong had a strong connection to its roots and many people spoke it as a second language, and for him, seeing such a large turnout for Vodici brought satisfaction.
