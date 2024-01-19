Knights re-sign winger Sheridan Gallagher after breakout rookie season

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed cross-code talent and NRLW premiership-winner Sheridan Gallagher.
The former Young Matildas captain - who previously played football for the Illawarra Stingrays - has committed to the Knights for a further two seasons after a breakout rookie campaign that included producing a game-changing moment to seal Newcastle's 24-18 grand final victory over the Titans last year.
The winger pulled off a massive one-on-one strip on lethal Titans centre Jaime Chapman with the Knights trailing 18-12 and just 10 minutes remaining to cap a memorable first season of NRLW.
Gallagher skippered Australia's national football side at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica in 2022. The 22-year-old had only played two games of rugby league before being signed by Newcastle.
She made the switch to rugby league last April after falling out of love with the round-ball game, telling Australian Community Media that the change was "for myself and not for anyone else". The ex-Western Sydney Wanderers striker did not look back, scoring seven tries in 11 appearances and earning a Dally M Awards nomination for winger of the year.
"Given Sheridan had only played two games of rugby league before the 2023 season, it is phenomenal what she has achieved by playing every game and winning a premiership," Knights director of football Peter Parr said.
"Sheridan was named Knights Rookie of the Year. It is clear she will continue to grow and improve in the future."
