How teenager Bailey Abela has helped lead Wests Illawarra's form revival

Rising Illawarra cricket star Bailey Abela shapes as a key figure as Wests look to notch up their third successive win when they face Balgownie on Saturday.
While it's been an up and down campaign for the Devils, the 17-year-old has been in smashing form at the top of their order, highlighted by him scoring his second ton of the Cricket Illawarra season last weekend.
Abela compiled an unbeaten 106 from 123 balls to guide his side to an eight-wicket victory over Corrimal. The result continued the momentum that Wests built with a comfortable win over the Illawarra Passionate Cricketers Club ahead of the Christmas break, putting them in contention for semi-finals.
The teenager - who scored his century of the season against Port Kembla in November - has also enjoyed a great representative summer, playing for NSW Country at the Under-19s National Championships.
"Bailey has got the touch, he's in the rhythm," Wests captain Udara Jayasundara said.
"He's got the opportunity to go somewhere, but he can do everything here I reckon. His plan is to reach a high level, but this is good practise for him. And he took the chance, he grabbed the opportunity. And that's the most important part, because he's grabbed the opportunities and learned a lot.
"He played a natural innings last innings, and hopefully he can do it this week as well."
Wests have accumulated four wins in 2023/24 as they head into Saturday's fixture, which sees them sit in fifth position on the ladder and piling pressure on Dapto.
Jayasundara has been happy with his team's form after a sluggish start to the season.
"In the first half of the competition, we didn't really know each other well," the skipper said.
"But we decided that we weren't going to panic, we weren't going to overplan and do special things. As a captain, I needed to know every single one's weakness and every strong area, so I could handle them.
"I did that for the first half, and now in the second half, I've tried to execute the plan."
Elsewhere, University will look to try and strengthen their hold on top spot when they face Corrimal at University Oval on Saturday.
Dapto tackles Port Kembla at Reed Park; Illawarra Passionate Cricketers Club hosts the Butchers at Rex Jackson Oval; and the Lions will take on Wollongong at Keira Village Park.
