Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How teenager Bailey Abela has helped lead Wests Illawarra's form revival

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 19 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests Illawarra young gun Bailey Abela has been in superb batting form this season. Picture by Robert Peet
Wests Illawarra young gun Bailey Abela has been in superb batting form this season. Picture by Robert Peet

Rising Illawarra cricket star Bailey Abela shapes as a key figure as Wests look to notch up their third successive win when they face Balgownie on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.