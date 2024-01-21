The Mercury in 2012: Woman caught in ciggie sting

A petrol station attendant was caught in a sting selling cigarettes to an underaged person - and had to pay thousands of dollars in fines.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The sting was organised by the Health Department and saw two volunteers - both minors - enter stores in the Illawarra and try to buy cigarettes.
Tracy Marston was working behind the counter at the Woolworths Caltex Service Station in Warilla Grove when the pair walked in around 11.30am and the girl aged 18 asked for a pack of smokes.
Marston handed over the ciggies without checking the teen's age or requesting any form of identification.
While Marston didn't appear in Wollongong Local Court when the case was heard, the facts tendered to the court said she was "embarrassed and disappointed in herself".
Magistrate Michael Stoddart convicted the woman of selling a tobacco product to a person aged under 18 and ordered her to pay a $5000 fine.
While that may seem steep, Marston may have gotten off easy. NSW Health tobacco compliance officer Bradley Pope told the court that the maximum fine for a first offence was $11,000.
NSW Health had prosecuted just 20 people last year for selling cigarettes to children, despite having conducted 158 inspections in the South Eastern Sydney Illawarra area alone.
Also in Wollongong Local Court on the same day was a man pulled over by police while on the way to buy a kebab.
Even though the driver was allegedly pulled over just after 10am - a rather early time to be grabbing a kebab - it wasn't his dining choice that police objected to.
Instead police told the court he had been banned for driving until 2039.
Police alleged officers followed the driver, tailing his vehicle along Springhill Road until he pulled into a service station.
Officers approached him as he exited his car and he allegedly told police he was going to get a kebab, facts before the court said.
Opposing bail, police prosecutor Amelia Wall told the court the man had been released from prison in September 2011 for a disqualified driving offence and had numerous traffic matters on his record.
In the court, Magistrate Stoddart refused bail and adjourned the matter to January 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.