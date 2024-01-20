Albion Park Show stalwarts honoured this weekend

Albion Park Show stalwarts Doug and Daphne Blow have been honoured with the showground pavilion now bearing their name.
The couple had exhibited in the pavilion for more than 70 years, entering everything from vegetables, pot plants and jam to floral art and farm produce.
In 1997 they were recognised as Joint Citizens of the Year for assisting charities and fundraising.
The Albion Park Show Society requested Shellharbour City Council approve the renaming, which was passed unanimously.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer praised the efforts of the couple, who had both passed away in the early 2000s.
"Mr and Mrs Blow personified the community spirit that is typical of our city," Mayor Homer said.
"They got involved, inspired others and supported the endeavours of the Albion Park Show, contributing to its ongoing success.
"With the Albion Park Show being held this weekend, the timing of the commemorative naming in recognition of the couple's contribution is lovely."
This year's show was held over three days with novice show jumping on Friday, other horse events on Sunday and the main show day on Saturday.
Events on the Saturday included a chook washing demonstration, duck races and a performance by Walter the Whip Cracker.
Later in the evening freestyle motocross riders took to the track, following by a demolition derby; the day's events wrapping up with a fireworks display.
