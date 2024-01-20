Unanderra multi-storey affordable housing complex on the cards

A four-storey apartment block - possibly entirely devoted to affordable housing - could be built across two lots at Unanderra.
A development application for the 27-apartment complex in Tannery Street has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The $8 million proposal would see five one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedders and four three-bedroom units.
Of the 27 proposed apartments, the statement of environmental effects said 14 will be formally allocated as "affordable housing", however they could all end up falling under that category.
"The proponent intends on offering the entire development for use for affordable housing purposes and retain the entire development under their ownership," the statement of environmental effects said.
It stated the 14 apartments officially designated as affordable housing was to take advantage of the increased floor space ratio allowed under the NSW Environmental Planning Policy for Housing.
"[The proponents] have retained previous developments in full, and are likely to retain this proposal in full under their ownership," the statement of environmental effects said.
"This will enable any nominated affordable housing units (and possibly more) to be provided for such purposes, in the absence of any subdivision."
In terms of traffic impacts, a study said the four-storey development would create 15 vehicle trips in the morning peak and nine in the evening, compared to the two from the pair of houses now on the two lots.
The study claimed this "will have no noticeable impact on the surrounding residential amenity and intersection performance".
"Intersection and road network capacity analysis is not sensitive to such minor changes in volumes and no impact is anticipated," the study said.
The application flags an issue with the height of the building which, at 16.68 metres, is more than three metres above the maximum for the area.
"The building height's breach occurs along the roof level due to the infrastructure proposed on the roof, such as the lift over-run and building mechanical equipment," the application stated.
"There are also breaches at the rear of the building itself for internal habitable areas, but these are limited in volume, ie they do not constitute a full floor for example."
A exemption request for the height has been lodged, claiming it "will not have an adverse impact on overshadowing, privacy or general amenity of the surrounding neighbours".
The development application is on public exhibition until January 25.
