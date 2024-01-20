No water for some northern suburbs residents

A number of homes in Bellambi and Russell Vale woke to no water on Saturday.
After residents notified Sydney Water a crew was sent to fix a faulty pressure valve at Bellambi Lane, Bellambi.
While that was repaired, further investigations led to the discovery of a broken water main further up the network in Channon Street, Russell Vale.
A resident in the area said the main near the soccer field had water flowing out of it.
"Network technicians are onsite and have isolated the main which may cause approximately 14 properties have no water pressure," a Sydney Water spokeswoman said.
"Repairs are underway and normal water pressure is expected to be restored by 3pm.
"Sydney Water apologise for any inconvenience to our customers."
