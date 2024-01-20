Hawks slump to third straight loss as finals hopes hang by a thread

Adelaide have dealt Illawarra's playoff hopes a major blow, with the Hawks missing the jump badly to ultimately go down 96-89 to the 36ers in Wollongong on Saturday night.
It was the Hawks third loss on the bounce and, with the post-season picture shifting at breakneck speed, going 0-2 on a home double could well spell the end of the club's finals prospects with seven games remaining.
Having dropped out of the top six with a one-point loss to Cairns on Thursday, the Hawks fall a further rung down the ladder to eighth after New Zealand saw off South East Melbourne in Saturday's earlier fixture.
It's a concerning slide given the nature of the defeats, both to sides depleted by injuries.
Two of the four losses under Justin Tatum had come by a single point, including Thursday's last-play heartbreaker against the Taipans, while the second of two defeats to Brisbane came on the road 36 hours after a gruelling double-overtime win in Tasmania.
It left a home loss to the JackJumpers in round 12 in which they trailed by as much as 25 points, the only genuine blemish on Tatum's tenure. Saturday's clash was one the Hawks simply weren't up for, dropping three wins below .500
The Hawks best is good enough for playoff basketball, the question remains whether the 2-7 hole the foundation club fell into to start the season was, in fact, too deep to fight out of.
Hawks miss the jump on home deck
The Hawks couldn't have started more poorly, going a dismal 0-9 from the field to trail 9-0 and force Tatum to burn a timeout and start all over again just 3.50 into the contest. The starting group was 2-12 in the opening term
The hosts also coughed up five turnovers to the first break, while Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and Justin Robinson were forced to sit after picking up two fouls each inside the opening five minutes. Hyunjung Lee had also picked up two by the first interval.
Mercifully the Sixers weren't too flash in response, going an initial 6-16, with seven of Trey Kell's nine first-term points coming from the foul-line. Kell finished with 26 points and six rebounds, while Isaac Humphries had an 18-10 double-double as all five Sixers starters reached double figures.
All up, the Hawks shot at a dismal 33-85 from the field on a forgettable evening for the Wollongong faithful.
Hyunjung Lee played a virtual lone hand through three quarters, finishing with a career-high 24 points, while Tyler Harvey finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, 13 of his points coming in the final term. Sam Froling had 14 points and 11 boards but, like the rest of the starting unit, got going too late.
Having not tasted the lead until deep into the third quarter, the Hawks looked to run out of gas down the stretch, drawing back within five on a number of occasions without ever making it a single-score game.
"It was tough, it felt like it was a lid on the basket," Tatum said.
"I think that we passed up great shots, and guys thought the shots they were taking were good. We could have got better opportunities and found some way to get the ball to go in. That's how it rolls sometimes.
"We just have to find a way to play more unselfish basketball to give ourselves a better opportunity to make baskets. We hold ourselves accountable and it starts with me as the head of the snake.
"The execution part could have been more crisp, we did a really good job on the offensive rebounds, but I think the effort on the defensive end could have been better.
"We've been in this [position] before, but we want to find a way to figure it out sooner than later. We still have eight games left and we've got to make a playoff push. We can put ourselves in a good position, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, to still stay in that mix."
Lee leads impressive second unit
Sharpshooter Lee's fast becoming a cult figure in Wollongong and he would have gained even more fans with his career-best showing. On an ice-cold shooting night for his team, the Korean scoring whiz had 14 points at a hundred per cent from the field in the first half, including 4-4 from long range.
Three straight trebles brought the Hawks back within two, and forced Scott Ninnis into a timeout with 2.20 left in the second quarter. His final 24 points came with five rebounds and a block.
Todd Blanchfield had five of his seven first-half points in the opening term, with the second unit contributing 25 of the Hawks 39 points at half. Will Hickey also finished with 10 points as the bench tallied 49 points.
"Lee did a great job," Tatum said.
"He's part of that bench movement that can score at ease and give us great energy on the defensive end. He's a spark plug, so I was happy that he had a breakout game that kept us in the mix and hopefully he can keep it going for the rest of the season."
Tough night to be a Hawks star
The Hawks will need the NBA-pedigreed guard to re-find his best to be any chance of rebooting a finals push.
"J'Rob's a true professional so he understands his struggles right now," Tatum said.
"I'm not going to beat him down more by letting him know his miscues, but we will address some of the things that can help him get going like he was in the stretch where we were winning games."
Likewise Harvey's final numbers were far from shabby, but the skipper was 2-9 through three quarters despite finishing with 20 points at 7-19, 3-10 from deep. Froling also grabbed his typical double-double, but struggled to get into the game with just six points at halftime.
Clark was also left nursing a knee injury he carried through his Herculean effort against the Taipans, with Tatum confirming it's what kept his star man to just 19 minutes.
"I was just told he re-aggravated it from the Brisbane game," Tatum said.
"Clearly as a player, when you feel something in your body, you don't really give yourself a whole hundred per cent. Me seeing that in Gary's movement and his body language told me I need to go with somebody else."
Illawarra now face the toughest road trip on offer in the league to Perth on Thursday before returning to Wollongong for a crunch clash with New Zealand next Sunday.
