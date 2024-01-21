Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong to discover why a woman in top hat and tails was a pioneer

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 21 2024 - 4:03pm
Playwright Alana Valentine has been fascinated with early Australian vaudeville trail-blazer, Nellie Small, and will tell her story in Wollongong. Inset image from the State Library of NSW.
The history of how a West African-Australian factory worker became one of Sydney's biggest cabaret pioneers is being revealed in Wollongong next month.

