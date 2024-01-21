Wollongong to discover why a woman in top hat and tails was a pioneer

The history of how a West African-Australian factory worker became one of Sydney's biggest cabaret pioneers is being revealed in Wollongong next month.
Nellie Small defied racism, sexism, and downright naysayers from the 1920s onwards to forge a career on the stage, eventually becoming a legend of Australian vaudeville in her sleek hat and tails - something she liked to wear on and off stage.
"A lot of what we see with musical theatre is about American or English culture ... and it is actually amazing to think that excellence can live among us," said playwright Alana Valentine, who is bringing her biopic Send For Nellie to the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Valentine first heard of this trailblazer as a child embarking on delightful walks with her grandmother through Redfern. While eating ice cream, she listened to the stories about their surroundings and the many jazz and cabaret clubs from a bygone era which sparked an interest.
The fascination never ended and when the playwright first entered showbiz she delved back into Sydney's past to learn all she could about this controversial soul sister who was ahead of her time. It was a time when women were not even allowed as patrons in pubs, let alone encouraged to dress in men's attire.
"She looked like she was from a marginalized group and I think I took courage from that, because sometimes, from the outside, the theatre seems a little bit exclusive," Valentine said.
"I discovered some very confronting things about racism that she [Nellie] had to deal with. For instance, she wasn't allowed to go and pick up her mail in the Brisbane GPO when she was on tour with the Port Jackson jazz band. That surprised me.
"When she came back from a tour of New Zealand, she had to fill in a visitor's path because the officials wouldn't believe that she was an Australian citizen."
After debuting at the Sydney Festival in January, Send For Nellie is set to transport its audience to yesteryear with fond tunes and timeless hits to honour the obscured legacy of this cabaret luminary.
The new production will be at the Bruce Gordon Theatre at IPAC from February 14 to 17.
It's suitable for ages 14 and up, and runs for one hour with no interval.
For more details and tickets, visit: www.merrigong.com.au.
