Lakers stamp authority on South Coast competition after thrashing Ex-Servos

Just like clockwork, Lake Illawarra have started to hit their straps in January as they continue to loom large for their South Coast Cricket rivals.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Lakers were challenged on Saturday by fellow contender Ex-Servos, but were able to emerge with an impressive seven-wicket victory at Howard Fowles Sports Oval.
The win sees the reigning champions continue to pile pressure on competition leaders, Berry.
Ex-Servos skipper Daniel Gleeson won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday, and his side responded by compiling 6/223 from their 50 overs.
First drop Mick Perry was the anchor, mustering an unbeaten 100 from 128 deliveries, while Blake Munilla (38) was the next best scorer. Jackson Taylor and captain Kerrod White picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.
The Lakers fell to 1/23 in reply, but only found a few bumps along the way as they were able to reel in the Ex-Servos' target in the 39th over for the loss of three wickets.
Opener Max Henderson scored an impressive 78 not out off 107 balls, allowing White (91 off 70) and Ryan Smith (33 off 31) to attack in the run chase. Jake O'Connell, Darren O'Connell and Michael Coulter took a wicket apiece for the visitors.
"I'm definitely happy with the win. As I said on Friday, this may be the grand-final look ahead, and the best team had to play well yesterday," White said.
"They won the toss and got to set a total, but I think we came out with a really strong game plan and executed on the day. So to get them in 38 overs and essentially two down really - I got out with a couple of balls to go - is a really big win. And it probably put a bit of a dampener on their year.
"One of our players, Ryan Smith, had to go early, so we had a change of plan batting second. We told him to go out, have a look at a few and then if you get something you like, getting into it. I think that took the pressure off me coming in at number four, though I wasn't chance-less in my innings.
"But having that attacking mindset put them on the back foot."
Elsewhere, Berry retained top spot after surviving a major scare from the Dolphins on Saturday.
Berry were sent into bat at Sanctuary Point Oval, with Bay and Basin restricting them to 126. In reply, the hosts fell just four runs of short of causing a boilover.
The Rail also claimed a 48-run victory over Shellharbour; North Nowra Cambewarra beat Albion Park by four wickets; and Bomaderry sealed a four-wicket win over the Cavaliers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.