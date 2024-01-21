Man dies after collapsing at McCauley's Beach, sparking dramatic rescue

As hundreds of children and parents packed Thirroul's main beach on Sunday morning for the return of Nippers training, a dramatic rescue was unfolding at the beach further south.
Beach-goers, surf lifesavers and emergency service crews united after a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, got into trouble in the water at McCauley's Beach.
Around 9am witnesses said the man "collapsed in the water" at the south end of the beach prompting them to run to his aid.
Members of the public believed to be off-duty medical employees commenced CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, however the situation "wasn't looking good", said one witness.
Volunteer surf lifesavers from Thirroul and Bulli Surf Clubs were tasked to assist in their inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), along with Wollongong Council lifeguards.
Crews from NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were also in attendance.
"We believe there were off-duty nurses and doctors who were first responders, and I believe there was a local resident that had a defibrillator who was one of the first on scene as well," said Gunther Enthaler, acting commander from Surf Life Saving Illawarra.
Mr Enthaler praised the public for their quick thinking but at the same time reminded people to swim between the flags.
It's reported the man may have suffered a medical episode while in the water.
He was transported to Wollongong Hospital via ambulance.
NSW Police confirmed to the Mercury the man passed away and officers attached to Wollongong Police Area Command are investigating. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
This isn't the first incident this summer where Illawarra residents have jumped in to help someone struggling at the beach.
In early December, eight people were saved in a frantic operation at Austinmer Beach by off-duty surf life savers having a meeting nearby, after the group got caught in a rip.
On Boxing Day, a Thirroul cafe worker left his post to help rescue one of two men who also got stuck in a rip.
While on Thursday January 18, two mates also risked their own safety to help save several bodyboarders in trouble at Thirroul Beach.
Surf Life Saving Australia Safety Tips:
