Olympic bolster Premier League squad after snaring Helensburgh sharpshooter

Wollongong Olympic have continued their big fortnight of signings, luring Helensburgh forward Kade Kinsella to the club for their 2024 Premier League campaign.
Olympic revealed on Sunday that they recruited Kinsella - who finished as the competition's fifth highest goal scorer last year and was named in the Illawarra Mercury's 2023 team of the season - to don the sky blue jersey this season.
He will join former Thistles teammate Brad Watts in the squad, who inked an extension with Olympic last Wednesday.
Kinsella is the third major name to link up with the club this off-season, with Coniston's 2023 premiership-winning captain Lukas Stergiou and NPL NSW championship-winner Jason Madonis also heading to Olympic in 2024.
However, last year's Bampton Cup winners have recently announced a huge crop of key re-signings, including Guy Knight, Sandy Lowcock, Rick Goodchild and captain Chris Price.
"Kinsella is a deadly attacking option who combines a ferocious play style with blistering pace and a natural ability to finish with both feet. With a keen eye for goal, Kinsella torments defenders with his silky dribbling skills, and a mind blowing ability to get a shot off in any situation," Olympic wrote in a statement.
"Kinsella arrives from Helensburgh, where he starred as a primary attacking option. He netted a whopping 19 goals last season, on top of 24 in the season prior, providing some understanding as to just how deadly Kinsella is in front or goal.
"With an incredible midfield behind him, Kinsella will no doubt be in for a huge 2024, and we are itching to see him take to the pitch in sky blue."
