Why Keira's thrilling win over Wollongong could prove crucial in title hunt

It wasn't pretty, but the Lions have kept in touch with Cricket Illawarra's top two after claiming a nail-biting win over Wollongong on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In a thriller that kept fans on the edge of their hosts at Keira Village Park, the hosts secured victory with just two balls to spare and one wicket remaining. It was tail-enders Josh Garnero and Troy Coleman who held their nerve to see Keira home.
The result sees the Lions continue to apply pressure to competition leaders University and the second-placed Lighthouse Keepers.
"I'm very happy to get the win, though we didn't do it easy," Keira skipper Rhys Voysey said with a laugh.
"After the Christmas break, we started a little stop-start, with one win and one loss. With Uni getting a couple of good wins - and Wollongong being up there as well - we needed to make sure we didn't fall too far behind the pack. So getting a win against Wollongong in particular is massive for our season.
"Hopefully we can build on that momentum."
Lighthouse Keepers captain Jayden Zahra-Smith won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday, with the visitors scoring 9/178 from their allotted 50 overs.
Nathan Loveday top-scored with 41, while Blake Cattle was the pick of Keira's attack with 3/26 off 10 overs.
"At one stage, we had them 6/80, so for them to get 180 was a little bit disappointing," Voysey said.
"But, realistically, they're a team that have scored 280 plus scores, so to keep them under 200, at the start of the day we definitely would have taken that. The bowlers did a really good job at limiting the fours and sixes that they can so often hit several times an over."
Keira stuttered a couple of times during their chase, but it was Zach Churchill who got them within striking distance of the target, scoring a composed 80.
Churchill was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 6/156, and the hosts lost three more wickets before securing victory. Puspinder Jassal picked up three wickets for Wollongong.
"Zach batted really well. He was pretty disappointed to not be there at the end, but the amount of work he did to get us into the position that we ended up being in was huge," Voysey said.
"It was good for him to score some runs. He's been looking good - and he says he's been feeling good with the bat - but to get those runs in a big game will do him the world of good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.