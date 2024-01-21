Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Why Keira's thrilling win over Wollongong could prove crucial in title hunt

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 21 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't pretty, but the Lions have kept in touch with Cricket Illawarra's top two after claiming a nail-biting win over Wollongong on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.