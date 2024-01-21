How slow starts are stalling the Illawarra Hawks' push for NBL playoffs

Illawarra interim coach Justin Tatum admits they will "go back to the drawing board" as they look to overcome a glaring deficiency before preparing for a tough road trip to Perth.
Another slow start again reared its head in Saturday night's 96-89 defeat to the 36ers in Wollongong, with the Hawks shooting a poor 0-9 from the field early to trail 9-0. It would prove to be impossible to reel that margin in, as the home side slumped to their third successive defeat.
Illawarra had previously held a narrow quarter-time lead in last Thursday's defeat to Cairns, but trailed by four at the first break in their previous loss to the Bullets.
The latest result leaves the Hawks' playoffs hopes teetering on the edge with their season record standing at 9-12. They now have seven games remaining in the regular campaign, but face a daunting away clash with the Wildcats on Thursday.
"It's going to be huge. Perth is on par with us with maybe six or seven wins under their belt by the time we'll see them," Tatum said.
"We're going to cut this film up and challenge these guys as professionals and say 'hey man, we've put ourselves in a hole, but we've been in a hole before and we need to dig our way out'. It would be great to get a win in Perth, but I think we've been really solid on the road for the main part. It's going to be another big challenge that we can face and win.
"But both of them (home losses) are really hard to take. Where it was one point or six points, both of them were tough. But we talked about it earlier, we can't be our own enemies.
"It was very obvious that they didn't play well together early. We addressed that during the quarters and half-time, but our strength was in our bench and we were allowed to rely on them a lot.
"With our starters, we'll go back to the drawing board on Monday to see if we're going to shake things up and get these guys going, and find some easier ways to make a better start."
While Saturday night was a disappointing outing for the Hawks, Adelaide head coach Scott Ninnis said his side been inspired by Illawarra's mid-season resurgence.
"They are obviously a quality team and we knew that they'd make a run. But I felt like our nerve was unflinching, I thought we were able to sustain those comebacks. Every time they came hard at us, we came up with a back play or a big stop," Ninnis said.
"We've gained some inspiration from what they've been able to do in turning their season around. I think you look at that and go 'why can't we do the same thing'? It took a while to get going and for us to get that first win on Christmas Eve against Brisbane Bullets. But I've certainly looked at the Hawks and tried to model on what we're doing, and instil that belief and play good, consistent basketball.
"I have no doubt that they'll bounce back. They're in a mini hole at the moment, but that they'll be okay."
