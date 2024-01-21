Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Large-scale search sparked after reports body seen in water off Coledale

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 21 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Generic photo of a surf rescue volunteer on a jet ski. Picture by Adam McLean.
Generic photo of a surf rescue volunteer on a jet ski. Picture by Adam McLean.

Multiple sirens could be heard in the northern Illawarra on Sunday afternoon as a large-scale search effort was initiated after reports a body was seen floating off the coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.