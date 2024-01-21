Large-scale search sparked after reports body seen in water off Coledale

Multiple sirens could be heard in the northern Illawarra on Sunday afternoon as a large-scale search effort was initiated after reports a body was seen floating off the coast.
Gunther Enthaler, acting commander from Surf Life Saving Illawarra, said a beach-goer at Sharky's Beach in Coledale activated the emergency beacon around 1.30pm after believing he witnessed something grim.
The beacon sparked a "multi-agency response", Mr Enthaler said, with crews from NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, Wollongong Council, SLS Illawarra and two rescue helicopters arriving to the unpatrolled location.
"We were searching for about an hour, very clear seas ... but nothing was found," Mr Enthaler said.
The original witness did tell authorities what he thought he saw was quite a way out to sea, which could have hindered accuracy.
Thankfully the extension search returned a negative result and it was called off.
It comes after emergency services attended another unpatrolled location earlier in the day, McCauleys Beach at Thirroul, after a man collapsed in the ocean and later died.
It's understood he had a medial episode.
Mr Enthaler said thankfully there were no other major incidents, though ambulances were called to several locations for oxygen and minor ailments.
