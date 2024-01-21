Star Illawarra trio, Aussie Rollers qualify for 2024 Paris Paralympics

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games dream has become a reality for three of Wollongong's finest wheelchair basketballers.
The Australian Rollers - which features Illawarra trio Luke Pople, Shawn Russell and Tristan Knowles - secured their ticket to the Paralympics with a thrilling win 53-51 win over Iran in the Asia Oceanic Championships final on Saturday night.
In a contest befitting the apex of the tournament, which acted as a direct qualifier for the 2024 Paralympics, the game went down to the very end with clutch free throws by Australia in the final minute helping them regain the lead and stave off a last-ditch shot by Iran with three seconds to go.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Aussies embraced one another, joyous at the realisation they'd just achieved what every para-athlete dreams of - a trip to the Paralympic Games.
Wollongong Roller Hawks star Pople has been part of the Australian program for over a decade. A gold medallist at both the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, going to a Paralympics is the one achievement that had eluded him thus far.
Meanwhile, Russell will return to the Paralympic arena eight years after his first games in Rio and Knowles will notch up his sixth Paralympics, but first as captain.
The Rollers join Great Britain, Spain and US as already qualified for Paris, while the remaining four spots will be decided at a repechage in France, in April.
In the women's championship, the Aussie Gliders secured bronze with a 47-41 win over Thailand in the third place play-off.
Australia's Paralympic dream still remains alive. They'll travel to Japan in April for an eight-team repechage, with the top four earning the last four spots in Paris alongside the Netherlands, Great Britain, USA and China, whose first place at this tournament saw them earn direct qualification.
