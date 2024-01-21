Truck driver charged after woman killed in Dunmore crash

A truck driver will face court on Monday, charged in relation to a crash that left a woman in her 20s dead on Sunday night.
Police will allege the 48-year-old man was behind the wheel of a heavy rigid truck when it crashed into the back of a moped scooter on the Princes Highway at Dunmore, one kilometre south of Shellharbour Road, about 10pm on Sunday, January 21.
Two women were thrown from the scooter and the pillion passenger, believed to be aged 23, died at the scene.
She is yet to be formally identified.
Paramedics treated the rider, another 23-year-old woman, at the scene for shoulder injuries and serious grazes before she was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene and began looking into the circumstances of the crash.
The truck driver was taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing, before he was taken to Oak Flats Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing bodily harm by misconduct.
He was refused bail to front Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
