Truck driver charged after woman killed in Dunmore crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 22 2024 - 9:02am, first published 7:42am
The Princes Highway at Dunmore. Picture from Google Maps
The Princes Highway at Dunmore. Picture from Google Maps

A truck driver will face court on Monday, charged in relation to a crash that left a woman in her 20s dead on Sunday night.

