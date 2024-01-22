The Mercury in 1912: Teen almost blows up mine to get the sack

An 18-year-old miner was so keen to get the sack he almost blew up the mine itself.
James Strong was in court on a range of charges, including one of breaking a light globe and exposing the light to gases in the Coledale mine.
"This action alone might have caused an explosion endangering the lives of 300 men employed in the mine," the Mercury reported, adding that Strong pleaded guilty "in a nonchalant manner".
Mine owner Mr Lysaght told the court he believed Strong did it because he wanted to be sacked so he could leave the mine immediately rather than have to give notice.
The court sentenced Strong to 14 days in jail and then also had to deal with the other charges of using obscene language and destroying fittings in the mine's engine room.
In court Strong didn't give any explanation for his actions but the prosecutor said that at the mine after the incident, the teen had said it was "Because I was wild".
