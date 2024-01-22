This northern Illawarra suburb is 'thriving' as a foodie destination

Thirroul is proving to the masses it's serious about food with yet another eatery scoring a national accolade.
South Sailor, known for its menu of seafood fusions and plant-based delights, has been named amongst the nation's best in Australia's Top 50 Restaurants with Healthy Bites by OpenTable - and was the only Illawarra/South Coast mention.
The list was compiled from the analysis of more than 300,000 Aussie diner reviews and metrics on the booking platform, to find the top spots rated by diners.
"This resonates with what we tried to set out to do from the beginning," said Graham Ette, owner and executive chef.
Ette bought his venue nearly seven years ago when it was known as fish and chip shop Bergies, with the vision to modernise the menu.
It was a time when Thirroul was beginning its culinary transformation, from a quaint surf town with an array of Thai restaurants to an abundance of coffee shops, eclectic boutiques, art galleries, bars and restaurants.
"The demographics have changed over the years ... and they expect decent food and they expect a decent quality of food, and they don't want to have to go into Wollongong to eat out," Ette said.
The chef said being named in a list like this certainly helps after one of the "worst years in hospitality businesses" Ette can recall due to the economic climate, but overall felt Thirroul was now "thriving as a destination for food."
"Someone might read [this] today, but it might be two or three weeks, or a month or two months later, they go ' I want something that's healthier but I still want to go out and eat, what about South Sailor?'," Ette said.
Last October, Thirroul was named one of the top NSW foodie destinations by the News Corp-owned Delicious magazine.
In their annual Delicious 100, South Sailor was in the top five for best sushi while Franco was named one of the best pizza spots.
Previously, Franco had also been given a prestigious hat by the Good Food Guide, but was last week mentioned in the publication's top places to visit in the Illawarra - along with other Thirroul venues Frank's Wild Years, Boveda, and Ciro's Pizza, plus Wilde Cafe (Black Market Roasters).
Already the beachy suburb is looking vastly different in 2024 with the popular Asian eatery Jin's Place plus a dedicated bagel cafe (an offshoot from Wollongong's Opus) about to open, while casual cafes like Honest Don's, Buck Humblin and Finbox are all doing "after dark" drinks and food on weekends.
Meantime, upmarket pilates and barre studio Limber Co has just opened in the plaza, and Steel City Cycles has also relocated to the plaza in the northern part of town.
